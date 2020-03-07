VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $35,749.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

