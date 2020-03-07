Waves Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.59 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $132.75 million and approximately $100.59 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Binance. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,316,478 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, Huobi, Liqui, Bitbns, COSS, Binance, HitBTC, BCEX, Exmo, Exrates, Indodax, Coinbe, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

