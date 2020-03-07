X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 3.7% This Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.25 million and $40,489.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052378 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000249 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,090,985,359 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

