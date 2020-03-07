XEL (XEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,246.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. XEL has a market cap of $727,515.00 and approximately $2,246.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XEL has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

