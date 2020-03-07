Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Receives News Impact Rating of -1.81

Media coverage about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Xerox earned a coverage optimism score of -1.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

XRX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. 2,078,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,500. Xerox has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

