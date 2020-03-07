Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.15). Covanta reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 52,038 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,456 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Covanta by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 391,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Covanta by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

CVA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Covanta has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 225.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

