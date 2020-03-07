Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

Shares of NOW traded down $12.09 on Friday, hitting $317.24. 4,108,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,455. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.25. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,667 shares of company stock valued at $37,165,168. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

