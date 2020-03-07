Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Banco Santander Brasil reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander Brasil.

BSBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,439. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

