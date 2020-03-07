Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.