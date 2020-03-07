Zacks: Analysts Expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Davita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.56. Davita posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Davita in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,386. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

