Zacks: Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.86 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 226.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,898 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

