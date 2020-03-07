Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.61). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,257,000 after acquiring an additional 483,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,995,000 after acquiring an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

