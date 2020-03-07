Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

DFFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 231,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,155,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,533. The company has a market cap of $13.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

