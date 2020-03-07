Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Elevate Credit reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $262,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 375,929 shares of company stock worth $1,515,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

