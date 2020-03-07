Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.84. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,721,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.