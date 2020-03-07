Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $1.94 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $1.96. Five Below posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $61,718,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,758,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.80. 1,237,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

