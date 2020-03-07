Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,196,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,356,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

