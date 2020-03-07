Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.82). Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,463,000 after purchasing an additional 215,833 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 239,190 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

