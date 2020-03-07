Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Several research firms have commented on BCEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

In related news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,019 shares of company stock valued at $836,737.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atreca by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atreca by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 181,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,972. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

