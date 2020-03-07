Zacks: Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBFV shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

