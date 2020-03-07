Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.57. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 1,874,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,429,000 after buying an additional 128,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after buying an additional 2,208,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,751,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,040,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

