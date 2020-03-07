Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to report $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.35.

Shares of DG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.38. 1,836,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $156.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

