Zacks: Brokerages Expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.32). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Embraer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 345,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Embraer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Embraer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.06. Embraer has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.