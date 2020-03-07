Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Emcor Group reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44. Emcor Group has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

