Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.62. Employers reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 165,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Employers has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

