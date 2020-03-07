Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. Raymond James posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,308. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.