Zel (ZEL) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 94,856,450 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

