ZelCash (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005072 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

