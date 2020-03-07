Zero Hits One Day Volume of $169,647.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Zero has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $169,647.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Zero has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,299,736 coins and its circulating supply is 8,253,326 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

