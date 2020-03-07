Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0063 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $62.56 million and $10.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Coinhub and WazirX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,242,441,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,974,292 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, FCoin, Kyber Network, DEx.top, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Coinhub, DragonEX, Tokenomy, BitMart, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, BiteBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, UEX, Koinex, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, Coinone, Bitbns, Upbit, Hotbit, WazirX, Korbit, OTCBTC, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

