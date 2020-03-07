Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Zogenix worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zogenix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,312,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zogenix by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $1,165,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,107.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

ZGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.