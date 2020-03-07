ZPER (ZPR) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $694,503.00 and approximately $8,832.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, Allbit and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

