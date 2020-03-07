ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $935,585.00

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $935,585.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN’s genesis date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 412,101,941 coins and its circulating supply is 399,931,071 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain.

Buying and Selling ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.