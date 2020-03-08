$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Brightcove posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

BCOV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.48. 347,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,801. Brightcove has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $290.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $732,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,400 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,272,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,836,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 83,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

