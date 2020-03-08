-$0.05 EPS Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). L Brands reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L Brands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,203,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,193. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

