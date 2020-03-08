-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 97,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

