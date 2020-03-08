-$0.27 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,146,897.16. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $743,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,347 shares of company stock worth $32,765,288 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 630,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,573. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

