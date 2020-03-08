-$0.37 EPS Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.40). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 7,445.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 219,096 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 69,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $96.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.36. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.