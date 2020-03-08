-$0.40 EPS Expected for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 172,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $612.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $40,258.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,212.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,479 shares of company stock worth $1,769,316 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quanterix by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

