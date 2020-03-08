$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.44. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Nomura upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,442,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,163. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,713,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after purchasing an additional 255,712 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

