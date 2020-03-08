$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $12,440,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $84.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

