$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.01. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Shares of HAS opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

