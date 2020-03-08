-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.65). BIOLINERX LTD/S reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BIOLINERX LTD/S.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 628,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

