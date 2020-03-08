$0.88 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.99. Madison Square Garden reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.17.

MSG stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.70. 348,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,298. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.49 and a beta of 0.65. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $241.00 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Madison Square Garden news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

