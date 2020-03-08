0Chain Market Capitalization Tops $3.00 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $3,559.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

