0Chain Price Reaches $0.0747 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $3,559.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.