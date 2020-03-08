0xBitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $813,853.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $813,853.00 and approximately $1.12 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

