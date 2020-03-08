$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DDS opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

