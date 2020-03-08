$1.60 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.30. 865,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

