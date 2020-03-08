$1.88 EPS Expected for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.93. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $9.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,428 shares of company stock valued at $14,545,297. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.78. 965,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

